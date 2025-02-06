BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police obtained an arrest warrant charging a woman with the murder of a man at the Charlestown marina.

Nora Nelson, 24, of Boston, was already taken into custody at the scene Sunday evening, on three outstanding warrants, officials said. She was then named a person of interest in the man’s death.

Joseph Donohue, 65, of Charlestown, was found dead in a houseboat Sunday at the marina, police said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Donohue was stabbed to death.

Police obtained the murder arrest warrant Thursday from Charlestown District Court, the department said.

Nelson is expected to be arraigned on the new charge Friday.

