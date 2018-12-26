Boston police officer accused of shooting wife on Christmas Eve to be arraigned

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer is facing a slew of serious criminal charges after officials say he fired a gun and injured his wife while off-duty on Christmas Eve.

Officers responding to a home in Hyde Park for a report of a person shot about 1 p.m. found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators initially thought the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted. They later determined that the victim’s husband, 32-year-old Korey Franklin, discharged his personal weapon and hit his wife, officials said.

Franklin was arrested on charges including reckless assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and misleading an investigation.

In a statement, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said, “We take this incident, and all incidents that involve police officers, very seriously. This arrest clearly shows that the Boston Police Department has the ability to police ourselves and that we hold our officers to the same standards as the citizens we serve and protect.”

Franklin is slated to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)