BOSTON (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating after a Boston police officer and three other people were injured in a violent crash in Dorchester on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a police cruiser at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Enterprise Street around 1:30 p.m. found a Boston police SUV wedged underneath the back end of a tractor-trailer, according to Boston police.

Boston police said the officer was responding to a report of a person with a gun when he hit a black SUV traveling in the same direction and then ended up crumpled and wedged underneath a tractor-trailer.

Witnesses said the officer was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash and the SUV tried to move out of the way before it was hit. The officer was able to get out of the cruiser on his own and check on the other victims.

“The cop was probably going 100 coming straight down from Mass. Ave. and it seemed like the car was trying to merge out of the cop’s way and the cop just bashed right into him and just totaled the car right there against that truck,” Christian DeJesus said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries he has since been released. The other three victims who were riding in the SUV were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said a BB gun was recovered at the scene that the officer was originally responding to.

Massachusetts Avenue reopened around 4 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

