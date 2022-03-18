DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston police officer who was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges has been ordered held on $10,000 bail.

Officer Joe Martinez, a 14-year veteran of the force, was arraigned Friday in Dedham District Court on charges of possession of child pornography, posing a child under 18 for nude photos, and secret sex surveillance of a nude person under 18.

Norwood police say they received digital evidence on Wednesday night, which led to Martinez’s arrest.

Martinez has been placed on administrative leave, according to Boston police.

“The alleged behavior committed by this Boston Police Officer is disturbing,” said Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long. “The Boston Police Department will continue to hold its officers to the highest standards.”

The Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards will continue to work with Norwood police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation.

Martinez must refrain from contacting the victim and stay away from minors under the age of 18 if he posts bail.

