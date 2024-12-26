HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston police officer is facing criminal charges and has been placed on administrative duty following an incident at a home in Hull on Christmas, officials said.

Officer Terrence Murray, four-year veteran of the department who is assigned to District 3, was placed under arrest in Hull and has been place on administrative duty and the Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards is investigating the incident, according to Boston police.

Police responded to Murray’s home after a dispute with a woman over wrapping gifts, according to the report. Police allege Murray threw a present across the room, pushed the woman to the ground, and punched a hole in a door.

When they got there, they say he had already left and a bulletin was issued to be on the lookout for him.

He returned a few hours later and was taken into custody without incident. A search of his vehicle allegedly uncovered his department-issued firearm improperly stored and illegal steroids in the lockbox instead.

He was arraigned Thursday and released on $500 cash bail.

No additional information was immediately available.

