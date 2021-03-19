Boston police officer arrested on methamphetamine possession charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was arrested on drug charges in West Roxbury on Friday, officials said.

Andrew L. Johnson, 51, of Chestnut Hill, was arrested in connection with a Jan. 23 incident in Woodstock, New Hampshire, during which he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine, according to New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and State Police Col. Nathan Noyes.

Johnson was released to turn himself in to authorities in New Hampshire.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police Detective Shawn Torsey at 603-223-8940.

