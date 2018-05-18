Boston police officer charged in drunken driving crash returns to court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer who was allegedly drunk behind the wheel on New Year’s Day when he crashed into another car was released Friday on personal recognizance.

Domenic Columbo, 39, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on indictments charging him with operating under the influence causing serious injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Columbo was off duty, drunk and speeding in his personal truck when he slammed into another car around 3:30 a.m. in Dorchester, leaving one person with serious injuries, according to police.

A passenger in the car Columbo struck suffered a life-threatening brain injury, kidney and spleen injuries, as well as pelvis, leg and rib fractures, court documents indicated.

Based on blood tests, prosecutors believe Columbo’s blood-alcohol level was .11 or more.

The six-year veteran has since been suspended by the department.

Columbo is due back in court on July 25.

