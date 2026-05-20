BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Officer Nicholas O’Malley, who is accused of shooting and killing a Dorchester man, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday morning.

In March, Stephenson King, 39, of Dorchester, was shot when he allegedly drove away from officers who were investigating the carjacking incident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Officer O’Malley was charged with voluntary manslaughter and was placed on leave.

O’Malley claims he fired because another officer was in danger of being struck and killed by the car during an escape attempt.

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