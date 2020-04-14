Boston police officer dies from complications of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department announced that an active duty department member died Tuesday from complications of the COVID-19 virus.

The death will be discussed during a 5 p.m. press conference at City Hall with Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

“We are working to inform extended family members and more information will be released as soon as possible,” the department said in a statement. “We ask that privacy is respected until full family notifications are made. We can confirm this is a sworn member of the Boston Police Department.”

This is a developing news story;

