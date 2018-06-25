Boston police officer dies suddenly while vacationing in Europe

BOSTON (WHDH) - A beloved member of the Boston Police Department died suddenly while vacationing with his family in Europe, the Boston Police Relief Association announced.

Joe Lomusci was described as a “devoted family man” who worked “in many different positions” as a Boston Police officer.

Lomusci is survived by his wife, Mary, and their three children.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said Lomusci never missed an opportunity to help the community.

“My heart goes out to those who loved him, especially his wife Mary and his children,” Conley said.

No additional details were immediately available regarding Lomusci’s death.

The police association is raising money for Lomusci’s family.

“The cost to Joe’s Family for this unexpected tragedy is extraordinary and we need your help. Please help us bring Joe home and help his Family through this extremely difficult time,” the association said.

To donate, click here.

Joe Lomuscio was a devoted family man & a proud Boston police officer. My heart goes out to those who loved him, especially his wife Mary & his children. He never missed an opportunity to help in the community, in West Roxbury and across the city. Farewell Joe, and godspeed. pic.twitter.com/tUeEFikOFn — DA Dan Conley (@DADanConley) June 25, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)