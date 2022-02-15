BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was arrested on an assault charge on Tuesday.

Officer Dana Lamb was taken into custody and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon after being involved in a domestic incident in Boston, according to police.

In a statement, Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Professional Standards and the Bureau of Investigative Services will be investigating the matter.

“This allegation of domestic violence committed by a Boston Police Officer is extremely disturbing. The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously. Domestic violence is unacceptable in society,” Long wrote.

No further details were released.

