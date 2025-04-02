BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer is facing a driving while under the influence charge following a crash that injured an off-duty police officer on Route 3 in Weymouth early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash involving two vehicles on the southbound side of the highway shortly after midnight determined a 2023 Nissan Frontier had lost control and struck an SUV that was later determined to be an unmarked Boston police cruiser, according to state police.

The off-duty officer in the unmarked cruiser was driving home after his shift and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Frontier, later identified as Boston Police Officer Stephen O’Connell, 38, showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, according to state police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

