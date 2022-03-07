BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer who was recently placed on leave is facing criminal charges after authorities say he intimidated and harassed a detective who was investigating him.

Matthew Morrissey was arraigned Monday on charges including intimidation of a witness and harassment, according to Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long.

Long said Morrissey was the target of an internal investigation being conducted by the Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards.

During the course of the investigation, Morrissey allegedly intimidated and harassed an officer conducting the investigation.

In a statement, Long said, “Conduct such as this will not be accepted or ignored by the Boston Police Department. Our officers take an oath to uphold the law and will be held accountable to that very oath. This arrest serves as a clear reminder that the Boston Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards.”

Morrissey’s alleged actions remain under investigation.

