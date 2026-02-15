BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer discharged their firearm during an incident in Dorchester late Saturday night, officials said.

An officer who responded to the incident on Cushing Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fired their weapon but no one was shot, according to Boston police.

The suspect in the incident was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)