BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer discharged their firearm during an incident in Dorchester late Saturday night, officials said.

An officer who responded to the incident on Cushing Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fired their weapon but no one was shot, according to Boston police.

The suspect in the incident was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox