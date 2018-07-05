Boston police officer helping family in need gets surprise K-9 partner

Sgt. Sam Silta posing outside of his police cruiser with Olive, his surprise K-9 companion for the day.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A big-hearted Boston police officer who spotted a family in need ended up with a surprise K-9 partner for the day.

Sgt. Sam Silta was performing a detail Thursday when he helped a family who was rushing to get their son to Boston Children’s Hospital find a parking spot.

When the family said they were panicking because they had their beloved black lab Olive with them and didn’t know what to do with her, Silta offered to keep the pooch in his air-conditioned cruiser for the duration of his detail.

“Olive got some fresh air walking around the hospital campus and even made a few new friends who stopped to pet her,” police wrote in a post on the department’s website. “We would like to pass along our well wishes to the family and assure them that Olive in good hands! Well done Sergeant.”

#BPDPhotooftheDay: Sergeant Performing a Detail at Boston Children's Hospital Gets a Surprise K-9 Partner for the Day https://t.co/LC6fcy5Oo8 pic.twitter.com/y7eh6jf76a — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 5, 2018

