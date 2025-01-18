BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog in Dorchester on Sunday, officials said.

The officer was bit in the area of 16 Wildwood Street around 7 a.m., police said.

They were taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Animal Control responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

