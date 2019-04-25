Boston police officer hospitalized due to possible fentanyl exposure

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was hospitalized due to a possible exposure of fentanyl Wednesday night.

The officer responding to the area of East Concord Street and Harrison Avenue around 9:40 p.m. for a woman in her 30s needing medical assistance inside her car ended up being transported to a local hospital for possible fentanyl exposure, police said.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

No additional details were immediately available.

