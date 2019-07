BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was hospitalized following a crash in Mattapan on Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Cummins Highway and River Street just before 8 a.m., Boston police said.

Along with the officer, another person was also hospitalized.

Their injuries are considered minor.

The crash remains under investigation.

