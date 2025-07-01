BOSTON (WHDH) - One officer is injured after an erratic driver took off from police and dragged them at Stuart Street and Tremont Street in Boston Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the driver knocked a telephone pole at Shawmut and Herald Streets as well as several parked cars.

The driver was eventually stopped and apprehended at Plympton Street and Albany Street. The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no word on the extent of injuries to the police officer, and this is an active scene.

