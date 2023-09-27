BOSTON (WHDH) - A police officer was hurt in a crash in Allston Wednesday, officials said, and part of North Harvard Street is closed while officials investigate.

The Boston police officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after responding to a two-vehicle crash in the area around 3:30 p.m.

After the crash, both drivers got out of their vehicles. After the officer was on the scene, the Subaru somehow shifted into gear and began to move. The officer tried to get in the car to stop it but was dragged until the car crashed into a nearby pole at a Shell gas station.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

