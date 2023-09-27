BOSTON (WHDH) - A police officer was hurt in a crash in Allston Wednesday, officials said.

The Boston police officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after responding to a two-vehicle crash in the area of North Harvard and Cambridge Streets around 3:30 p.m.

After the first crash, both drivers got out of their vehicles to exchange information, and police said the Red Subaru slipped into gear. The officer who was on the scene tried to get in the car to stop from rolling toward a busy intersection, but he was dragged until the car crashed into a nearby pole at a Shell gas station.

North Harvard Street was closed for several hours while officials investigated but is reopened as of 6 p.m.

