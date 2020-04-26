Boston police officer injured after car chase ends in crash in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer is in the hospital after a car chase with a suspect came to a crashing end Saturday night in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a report of a person driving a stolen vehicle chased the suspect, one of whom was injured in a crash in the area of Howard and Wayland streets.

The officer was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The suspect has not been apprehended.

