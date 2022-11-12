BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was hospitalized following a crash involving a marked police cruiser in Mattapan on Friday night.

Video from the scene showed the damaged cruiser with its airbags deployed around 8:40 p.m. Another vehicle with significant front-end damage was also at the scene.

Police say the driver in the other car was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

