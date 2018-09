BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was injured Thursday afternoon when their cruiser was involved in a crash in Dorchester.

The accident happened about 3 p.m. on the corner of Gallivan Boulevard and Granville Street.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

