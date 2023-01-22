BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was injured after being assaulted while responding to a protest at the Parkman Bandstand late Saturday night that resulted in two arrested.

Officers responding to the Parkman Bandstand around 9:30 p.m. found an individual defacing the monument with spray paint. The tagging read “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB.” The suspect was later identified as Jared Dowell, 23, of Melrose, according to Boston police.

During the arrest, about 20 protesters gathered around the officers while screaming profanities through megaphones, causing traffic to come to a standstill, police said. One officer was “hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.”

Dowell was arrested on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction of personal property, and damage of property by graffiti/tagging. Dowell is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Then, about an hour later, Andrea Colletti, 27, of Brighton, was arrested on charges of damage of property by graffiti, tagging, destruction of personal property, and resisting arrest. She is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

