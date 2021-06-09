BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly punched a relative and threw them onto the pavement following an argument over dishes in Dorchester on Sunday.

Officer Alexis Herrera-Brea was arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, Boston police said.

A relative of Herrera-Bera visited Herrera-Bera’s house on Glenarm Street in Dorchester on Sunday night when a verbal argument broke out over dishes, according to a police report.

The victim said he decided to leave and walked to the end of the driveway, but Herrera-Bera followed him with a clenched fist before punching the victim twice in the neck, the police report continues.

Herrera-Bera then allegedly picked the victim up and threw him onto the pavement.

Other people intervened to break up the altercation, the police report read.

Officers responding to the scene drove the victim home.

He then went to Brigham and Women’s Hospital on his own for treatment of minor injuries, according to the police report.

Herrera-Bera was arrested Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.

He has since been placed on administrative leave from the Boston Police Department, where he has been an officer since September 2017.

The Boston Police Anti-Corruption Unit has opened an investigation into the matter.

