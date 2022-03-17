BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer has been arrested on child pornography charges, the department announced.

Norwood police took 15 year veteran of the force, Joe Martinez, into custody on Thursday.

Martinez has been placed on leave and will face charges of possession of child pornography, posing a child under 18 for nude photos, and secret sex surveillance of a nude person under 18, according to a release issued by Boston police.

“The alleged behavior committed by this Boston Police Officer is disturbing,” said Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long. “The Boston Police Department will continue to hold its officers to the highest standards.”

The Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards will continue to work with the Norwood Police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation.

No further details were released.

