BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer pleaded guilty Thursday to sending a phony traffic ticket to a driver following a road rage incident on Interstate 93, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said.

Officer Christopher Curtis, 37, pleaded guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to six indictments charging him with forgery, uttering, false report by a public employee, obtaining criminal offender record information under false pretenses, witness intimidation, and misleading an investigation, according to Hayden.

Prosecutors say evidence and testimony indicated that Curtis was involved in a road rage incident on on the southbound side of the highway in Stoneham on March 1, 2019.

After the incident, evidence showed that Curtis used his position as a Boston police officer to run the victim’s license plate and sent the victim a traffic citation in the mail a week later, the district attorney’s office said. Included with the $790 ticket was a threatening, handwritten note challenging the victim to dispute the ticket.

When the victim appealed the citation in Woburn District Court, officials found several mistakes and irregularities with the citation. Curtis was later identified as the individual who forged and mailed the ticket.

Curtis initially denied involvement but later admitted in an interview with detectives that he wrote the ticket when presented with evidence of his guilt.

Judge Michael Doolin sentenced Curtis to one year of probation and to have no contact with the victim and pay restitution of $525.

Curtis’ convictions have also been reported to the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission for potential action regarding his retirement benefits.

