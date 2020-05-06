BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer went above and beyond the call of duty Tuesday evening when he came to the rescue of a wayward pet parakeet that had mistakenly wandered into traffic.

Community members snapped photos of the strange sight near the Holy Name rotary in West Roxbury around 7:10 p.m., according to police.

The officer was able to stop traffic and scoop the little yellow bird out of harm’s way before loading it into his cruiser.

So far, no one has stepped forward to claim the bird.

It has been taken to the MSPCA for treatment.

