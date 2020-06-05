BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Officer Kim Tavares rewrote a classic song to send a message to social media “trolls” who criticized her for kneeling with protesters in a show of solidarity on Tuesday night.

Tavares posted a video to her Twitter page, saying that the action taken by her and several other officers at Boston Police Headquarters had “the internet streets talking.”

“I guess we ruffled some feathers,” she said, “but when God gives you a voice and a chance to bring hope, you better use it.”

Tavares then sang her rewritten version of Bonnie Raitt’s song “Something to Talk About.”

“The trolls are typing, talking about me ’cause they saw us kneeling,” she began singing. “I read your comments. It took a murder to make you notice. I won’t ignore it.”

Tavares then went on to sing about how she condemns the actions that four Minneapolis officers took when placing George Floyd into custody. Floyd died after one of the officers pressed his knee against the handcuffed black man’s neck as he cried that he couldn’t breathe.

Tavares has been a police officer for 19 years.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)