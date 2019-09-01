Boston police officer serenades Mighty Quinn

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The latest visitor to swing by the Mighty Quinn’s window? A singing Boston police officer.

Officer Kim Tavares stopped by Quinn Waters’ Weymouth home Sunday to sing him “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” Chemotherapy for cancer has diminished Quinn’s immune system and he can’t leave his house, so people come by to visit him at his window.

Past visitors include a parade of emergency responders and some other singers — the Dropkick Murphys.

#BPDintheCommunity: Officer Kim Tavares Honored to Perform for 3-Year-Old "The Mighty Quinn" Waters in Weymouth – Watch the Video Here: https://t.co/GjV81607cq pic.twitter.com/6XPZmtNh2A — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 1, 2019

