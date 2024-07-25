BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries Thursday after being hit by a vehicle, officials confirmed.

The incident happened early Thursday afternoon near the intersection of North Washington Street and Thacher Street.

Speaking near 2:30 p.m., officials said the officer had been working a construction detail when he was hit by the back end of a small dump truck.

Officials said the officer suffered “serious but non-life-threatening” injuries and remained at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The driver who allegedly hit the officer remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Emergency crews remained on scene as of around 2:30 p.m. with a large area surrounded by caution tape. Nearby roads were closed to traffic.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)