BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer shot two dogs, killing one and injuring the other after the animals attacked another officer on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Boston Police Department said the officers were at a property on Michigan Avenue to arrest a person known to have multiple arrest warrants.

Police said the two dogs attacked an officer after police placed the suspect in custody, leading to a second officer firing their weapon.

Authorities said both officers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan Avenue remained closed to traffic around 6 p.m. as police detectives continued to arrive and survey the scene.

Neighbors, meanwhile, described the incident earlier in the day Wednesday.

“I’m watching this whole thing happen – blood everywhere, everything, it was just crazy” one resident told 7NEWS, who described two to three shots being fired.

Boston police officials said an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

