BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer and suspect are both in the hospital following a shootout in Roxbury early Friday in which both hit by gunfire.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers “observed a group of suspicious individuals in the park at Dudley and Washington Streets in Roxbury”.

“Officers approached the group, and an adult male fled on foot away from the officers,” police said in a statement. “Officers pursued the male on foot and as they turned on to Kenilworth Street, the officers were fired upon and one officer was struck.”

Police said officers also shot their weapons, “striking the suspect multiple times”.

The officer and the suspect were transported to separate hospitals. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

One high capacity firearm with an extended magazine was recovered from the suspect on scene, police said; the suspect is under arrest at the hospital.

“Very thankful tonight that we were able to go and see the officers at the hospital and that they are doing alright and wish them a continued, quick recovery,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.

