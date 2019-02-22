Boston police officer shot in Roxbury; suspect dead

BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect accused of shooting a Boston police officer in Roxbury early Friday morning has died, authorities said.

Two officers attempting to conduct a motor vehicle stop in the area of 102 Gerard St. around 2:20 a.m. exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

One of the officers, whose name has not been released, was shot in the upper torso. He was transported to Boston Medical Center.

The suspect, described as a man in his mid to late 30s, was found a couple blocks away in the area of 90 George St., Gross said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firearm was reportedly recovered from the suspect’s car.

No one else was inside the vehicle upon its discovery, Gross added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

.@bostonpolice investigating after an officer was shot early this morning in Roxbury. Commissioner says suspect opened fire after a traffic stop. Officer injured, expected to survive. Suspect killed. @7News pic.twitter.com/1somLC70Xs — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) February 22, 2019

We now know this is the suspect’s vehicle on George street in #Roxbury. Suspect found dead inside. Male mid to late 30’s. Firearm also found inside. @7News pic.twitter.com/IISLZijIrp — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) February 22, 2019

