BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer has been shot and taken to a hospital, police confirmed.

The incident happened in Roxbury Friday night. Police said the officer was shot twice and taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect is in custody, according to investigators.

A 7NEWS source said the officer was shot once in the foot and once in the back and is in stable condition.

There was a large police presence seen in Roxbury, with activity centering specifically around the area of Cedric Street in Roxbury. The scene remained active with many officers and cruisers visible around 11 p.m. Several streets in the area were taped off, though some officers had left the scene.

Officials including Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden were at Boston Medical Center with the officer around 10:30 p.m., with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said to be on her way.

Law enforcement personnel from several different agencies were seen outside the hospital. A Boston police cruiser was also spotted parked by a hospital entrance with crime tape wrapped around it.

Officials are expected to give an update at a point to be announced.

The shooting of an officer comes after an uptick of violence in Boston and surrounding communities, with recent shootings in locations including Roxbury, Dorchester and Revere.

Cox and Mayor Wu discussed efforts to curb the violence late last month, announcing a plan which includes more community policing block parties, $19 million for summer jobs and efforts to act quickly when crime happens.

Contacted Friday night, community leader Rev. Kevin Peterson called the shooting of an officer “appalling.”

“This should never, never happen,” one other community leader said, going on to say “Cops should never be shot by civilians.”

The Massachusetts State Police also shared support for the injured officer on Twitter, writing “Tonight, our thoughts are focused on the Boston police officer shot tonight in Roxbury.”

“As always we proudly stand with our BPD brothers and sisters,” state police said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)