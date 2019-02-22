Boston police officer shot in Roxbury

| |

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was shot in Roxbury early Friday morning, authorities said.

The officer, whose name has not been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting around 2:30 a.m.

They were transported to Boston Medical Center.

A police cruiser on George Street appeared to have a number of bullet holes in it.

Officials also have part of Allerton Street blocked off with police tape.

Boston police are expected to provide an update on the incident at 5 a.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest breaking updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending