Boston police officer shot in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was shot in Roxbury early Friday morning, authorities said.

The officer, whose name has not been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting around 2:30 a.m.

They were transported to Boston Medical Center.

A police cruiser on George Street appeared to have a number of bullet holes in it.

Officials also have part of Allerton Street blocked off with police tape.

Boston police are expected to provide an update on the incident at 5 a.m.

