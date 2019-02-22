Boston police officer shot, suspect killed in shootout following Roxbury traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect accused of shooting a Boston police officer in Roxbury early Friday morning has died, authorities said.

Two officers attempting to conduct a motor vehicle stop in the area of 102 Gerard St. around 2:20 a.m. exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

One of the officers, whose name has not been released, was shot in the upper torso. He was transported to Boston Medical Center.

The suspect, who sources tell 7News’ Steve Cooper is Kasim Kahrim, was found a couple blocks away in the area of 90 George St., Gross said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firearm was reportedly recovered from the suspect’s car.

No one else was inside the vehicle when it was found, Gross added.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said she called 911 after the suspect crashed.

“It was just a big boom, and that’s what woke us up,” she said.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said, “Any loss of life is tragic and this morning’s events on Gerard Street are no exception.”

“I want to express my relief that the injured officer is expected to survive. I hope for his full recovery, and my thought are with his family at home and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement,” Rollins wrote. “I also want to express my deep sadness and sympathies for the family and loved ones of the man whose life was lost. They, too, are undoubtedly in shock at circumstances beyond their control.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

Sources: kasim kahrim is the suspect who shot a Boston police officer before kahrim was found dead in his car #7News pic.twitter.com/wpvzD1JBbt — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 22, 2019

.@bostonpolice investigating after an officer was shot early this morning in Roxbury. Commissioner says suspect opened fire after a traffic stop. Officer injured, expected to survive. Suspect killed. @7News pic.twitter.com/1somLC70Xs — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) February 22, 2019

We now know this is the suspect’s vehicle on George street in #Roxbury. Suspect found dead inside. Male mid to late 30’s. Firearm also found inside. @7News pic.twitter.com/IISLZijIrp — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) February 22, 2019

