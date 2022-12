BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was hit by a suspect’s car during an escape attempt.

The incident happened at the intersection of Beach Street and Harrison Avenue as police were investigating a drug crime.

The suspect was arrested and facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)