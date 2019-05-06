Boston police officer struck by vehicle after chain-reaction crash in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was injured Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Jamaica Plain, officials said.

The incident occurred near the busy intersection of Ukraine Way and Washington Street about 12:30 p.m., according to Boston police.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A chain-reaction crash involving a dump truck pushed a van into the officer, who was working a construction detail, witness John Alfonso told 7News.

“That truck, it was just coming. It hit the van and the van kept on going,” he said. “All of a sudden we just saw everything come to a stop and then we see the officer on the ground.”

Dale Loulakis, who stood by as the van plowed into an SUV, says the officer is lucky to have avoided serious injury.

“He [police officer] rolled onto the ground,” Loulakis said. “I’m glad the officer didn’t get hurt.”

The wrecked vehicles have since been towed away.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

