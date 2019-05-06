Boston police officer struck by vehicle in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was injured Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Jamaica Plain, officials said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Ukraine Way and Washington Street about 12:30 p.m.

The officer, whose name has not been released, has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)