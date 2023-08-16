BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer has been suspended without pay after she allegedly stole money from a lost wallet she found while off duty at Encore Casino in Everett.

Boston police told 7NEWS the incident happened on Aug. 7.

The officer involved has now entered a settlement agreement for a 90-day unpaid suspension for violating department rules including “conduct unbecoming of an officer” and larceny under $250.

The Boston police department said the suspension will last until Oct. 1. After the suspension, police said the officer will then be on probation for three years.

