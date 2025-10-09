BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say an officer was hit by a car on Cummins Highway Thursday morning in Mattapan.

Police say the officer was working a traffic detail just before 11:30 a.m. and suffered a leg injury.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Details are limited at this time.

