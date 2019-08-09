Boston police officers assaulted while arresting man on weapons charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers were assaulted while attempting to arrest a man they say was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Thursday.

The officers were patrolling the area of Ellington Street around 5:30 p.m. in response to a recent uptick in street violence when they stopped a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen, according to Boston police.

As they spoke with the operator, Malik Knight, 21, of Dorchester, they noticed a firearm in plain view on the driver’s seat and attempted to place him under arrest, which triggered a violent struggle, police said.

That’s when several people who had been standing nearby, including Emoni Eason-Robinson, 21, of Dorchester, and a 17-year-old male from Dorchester, came toward the officers in an attempt to interfere with the arrest, prompting police to arrest them for assaulting a police officer and interfering with a police officer.

After arresting Knight, police allegedly found a loaded Springfield XD handgun in a backpack he was wearing and a K-9 officer found a third firearm, a loaded .25-caliber Lorcin handgun, in the general area where the other two people had been standing.

Knight and Eason-Robinson will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The 17-year-old will be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)