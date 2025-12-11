BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers provided a special send-off Wednesday for seven World War II veterans making the trip of a lifetime. The men are returning to Belgium to the fields they fought in when they were as young as 18 and 19-years-old.

“Now im 100 and 11-months-old,” remarked Andrew Bostinto, of the 26th Infantry Division, 101st Regiment I Company. “This is the second time I’ve made this trip. I’m getting used to it. I’m getting well-known all over the world.”

The group of veterans traveling together this time are representing each branch of the armed forces.

“We’re a good mix of everything that fought. We are not all fighter pilots, we are not all bomber, and we are not all not engineers and paratroopers, we are a sampling of each of those,” said Joseph A. Peterburs, of the 55th Fighter Squadron, 20th Fighter Group, 8th Air Force.

The trip allowed the men to reminisce on that time of their lives.

“Memories, I’ve got all kinds of memories!” said Lester Schrenk, of the 8 Air Force, 92 Bomb Group, 327 Squadron. “Good heavens it would take me a couple hours to tell you all my memories.”

Among the memories flooding back to Schrenk, he was reminded of reuniting with a German soldier and making a former foe a friend.

“After the war actually chased down the German pilot that shot me down. Ended up going to visit him and becoming friends,” he said.

While anniversaries of the major battles can be tough, the veterans said they know their service changed the world.

“The French and the Belgese are extremely aware of D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge, and all the carnage and sacrifices that were made, to make them free,” said Peterburs.

Andrew Biggio, the organizer of the trip, said it’s become his life’s mission to give back to veterans.

“Bringing World War II vets back to the countries they liberated is just amazing,” said Biggio. “It’s similar to when we have our Super Bowl parades here, or NBA championships or MLB — people come out in the thousands for the anniversary of D-Day, the anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, and when they meet these veterans it’s like meeting celebrities. And I just grew addicted to how thankful they are.”

During the trip there will be days dedicated to each of the veterans.

They’re due back home in East Boston on December 17.

