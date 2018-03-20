Boston Police officers help deliver baby in car

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of Boston Police officers helped deliver a baby early Tuesday morning inside a parked car in Dorchester.

Police say a pair of officers were conducting an investigation around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Adams and King streets when they were flagged down by a man who stated that his wife was going into labor.

The officers ran to the car, where they found a woman in labor. Police say they assisted in the safe delivery of a baby boy and provided additional care and comfort until Boston EMS arrived.

The officers later visited the hospital to formally meet the mother and her new baby boy. As a birthday present, they brought a BPD teddy bear for the baby and BPD coffee mugs for mom and dad.

