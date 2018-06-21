Boston police officers injured in violent struggle with suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - One police officer was seriously injured and several others suffered minor injuries after confronting a suspect who responded with a violent attack.

Officials say four officers responded to Central Avenue to assist Fallon Ambulance EMTs who were trying to take a Hyde Park man to the hospital via a court order.

The man, a 22-year-old, refused to cooperate and took a combative stance. The officers say they attempted to convince the man to get into the ambulance, but he refused.

Officers attempted to put handcuffs on the man, who responded by punching, kicking, and biting the officers.

Police say the man then took out an 8-inch screwdriver and attempted to stab three of the officers as well as an EMT worker. Officers eventually took the weapon, but one of the officers was bitten in the head in the process.

The struggle continued, and at one point the suspect turned and kicked one of the officers in the chest, then pulled a second screwdriver from his pocket and tried to stab the officers.

Police eventually managed to handcuff the man and put him into the ambulance, where he was taken to Mass General Hospital.

Police commissioner William Evans says he is “extremely upset by this incident and the fact that some of my officers were seriously injured as a result of it.”

“I believe they used a great deal of restraint in their use of force,” Evans continued, “and I commend their actions and bravery.”

The suspect, who was not identified, will be charged with mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a police officer, among other charges.

