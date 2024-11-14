BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers joined nearly 300 seniors for an early Thanksgiving meal with the Salvation Army.

Community members came together Thursday at the Salvation Army Boston Kroc Center in Dorchester to celebrate.

The meal included Thanksgiving favorites like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and apple pie.

Organizers said they were honored to give back to the community.

“This means a lot. So much. Our seniors that come here, they not only come here for food, they come here to be served, they come here to commune with each other, and at the Salvation Army here and Boston Kroc Center, that’s what we do. That’s our mission,” said Salvation Army Captain Shakai Drigo.

The Salvation Army’s senior program provides weekly opportunities for meals, activities, and time together throughout the year.

