Boston police officers kneel with protesters in ‘undeniable desire to act in solidarity’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A moment of solidarity was shared between Boston police officers and protesters on Tuesday.

A crowd of demonstrators made their way to the Boston police headquarters, many of whom held signs that read, “Black Lives Matter.”

The protesters took a knee outside headquarters and asked officers to join.

A handful of officers showed their support and got down on one knee.

Boston police tweeted that this shows the officers’ “undeniable desire to act in solidarity with our community.”

The officers interacted with the crowd following the touching act.

“God bless you all,” one officer said.

Later in the night, police could be seen changing tires to some cruisers that appeared to be flat. However, the takeaway from the day was the moment where protesters and officers came together.

Thousands of protesters held a die-in in Boston to protest the death of George Floyd and other African-Americans on Tuesday before marching through the streets to hold a candlelight vigil.

