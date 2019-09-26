Boston police officers save choking 6-week-old infant in Eastie

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers are being praised after saving a six-week-old infant who was choking in East Boston on Wednesday, police say.

Officers on patrol in the area of Washington Street and Waltham Street around 3:15 p.m. were flagged down for a medical emergency and were approached by a distraught father who said his six-week-old baby appeared to be choking.

The officers were directed to a nearby motor vehicle where they saw the mother holding the infant. The mother handed her baby to officers who immediately noted the child was not breathing.

They administered life-saving aid on scene by clearing the infant’s airway and restoring his breathing. Boston EMS soon arrived on scene and transported the baby, along with his relieved and grateful parents, to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

“Firstly, I want the parents to know that I’m thinking of them and praying for a speedy recovery for their little one,” Commissioner William Gross said. “I’m grateful that my officers were in the right place at the right time and that they were equipped with the training and the professionalism to help this family in their time of need and save this baby’s life.”

